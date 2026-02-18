Lady Tams trounce UE Warriors to barge into win column; FEU stays perfect

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Far Eastern University rediscovered its winning form after defeating University of the East, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila Wednesday, Feb. 18.

After a tight first-set affair, the Lady Tamaraws, spearheaded by Jaz Ellarina and Lovely Lopez, shifted to a higher gear and dismantled the Lady Warriors in the next two frames to finally barge into the win column.

FEU improved its tally to 1-1, while UE extended its string of losses to 16 games for a 0-2 card.

Ellarina starred for the Tina Salak-mentored crew with 11 points off five attacks, five blocks, and one ace, while Faida Bakanke also scored 11. Gerzel Petallo, for her part, tallied nine points which went with nine excellent digs and six receptions.

Khy Cepada steered UE with nine points, while Van Bangayan and Bea Zamudio contributed eight and seven points, respectively.

FEU is heading into a tough assignment, facing reigning champion National University this Saturday, Feb. 21, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. There, UE also hopes to end its drought against Adamson.

Meanwhile in the men’s side, FEU held its ground to fend off UE, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23, for its second consecutive win and an early lead in the standings.

Lirick Mendoza paced the Tamaraws en route to a 2-0 record with 16 points off 11 attacks, four blocks, and one ace, while Dryx Saavedra and Doula Ndongala chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Isaiah Roca shone for the Red Warriors with 11 points, while Raquim Aceron posted nine points along with five excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions. Xjhann Camaymayan added eight in a losing cause.

FEU is set for a finals rematch against reigning champion National University this Saturday, Feb. 21, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, where UE, which dropped to 0-2, also goes for its first win versus Adamson.