Drunk driver crashes into 4 vehicles in Quezon City, arrested for multiple violations

A 27-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol was arrested after his car crashed into four parked vehicles along Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon City, at around 5:10 a.m. on Monday, February 16.

Officers from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 3 identified the suspect as “Eugene” from Sampaloc, Manila.

According to police, the suspect was driving his Nissan Navara from St. Delgado Street toward Kamuning Road when his vehicle veered off course and collided with four cars parked in front of a convenience store.

The damaged vehicles included a Honda CR-V, a Geely Okavango, a Honda City, and a Nissan Patrol.

Authorities also discovered unauthorized sirens and blinkers installed on the suspect’s vehicle, violating Presidential Decree No. 96, which prohibits the use of unauthorized signaling devices.

The driver failed both sobriety and breathalyzer tests, recording a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) exceeding the legal limit by 123%.

Charges have been filed at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and violations of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act (R.A. 10586). (Odralim Villarez)