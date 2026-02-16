₱150,000 bounty offered for arrest of former beauty queen’s killers

By FREDDIE LAZARO

A ₱150,000 bounty has been raised for information leading to the arrest of the killers of former beauty queen Lullete Jane Ramilo D. dela Cruz, who was slain in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel, Isabela on February 13.

Isabela Board Member Manuel Faustino “King” Dy pledged an additional ₱50,000, increasing the reward after earlier offers of ₱50,000 each from San Manuel Mayor Faustino “Dondon” U. Dy IV and Isabela Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos T. Dy III.

Rep. Dy and Board Member Dy condoled with Dela Cruz’s family, vowing support in their call for justice.

They condemned the brutal killing and stressed that accountability is vital to both the victim’s family and the community’s peace and security.

Local officials and police continue to coordinate efforts to expedite the probe.

Lullette, Miss Earth 2013 first runner-up, was gunned down on Friday night, Feb. 13, in front of her home in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel, Isabela.

Police Major Rogelio Natividad, San Manuel’s chief of police, said a task force is examining multiple angles to identify the suspects and possible mastermind.

Natividad assured residents that authorities will not stop until justice is served, urging the public to cooperate to help speed up the investigation.