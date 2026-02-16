Perpetual outlasts JRU in NCAA HS Volleyball

Defending champion University of Perpetual Help checked its skidding form just in time and completed a reverse sweep against Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 101 Boys Volleyball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 16, at the Arellano University Gym in Taft Avenue here.

With team captain Gabriel Macatuno and Daryl Torio at the helm, the Junior Altas pulled off a pulsating 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-7 win over the Light Bombers.

Macatuno and Torio combined for 45 points as the Junior Altas notched their fifth win in six games.

Torio was almost unstoppable, scattering 27 points on 25 attacks, one block and an ace, while Macatuno had 18 points highlighted by 3 blocks and 2 aces.

Also delivering for Perpetual were Season 100 Finals MVP John Lat and Cholo Bustamante who added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Symon Suyat posted eight excellent sets, while libero JM Regorosa had 25 receives and 8 digs.

In other games, the LPU Junior Lady Pirates beat La Salle Greenhills (25-19, 25-17), the Letran Squires nipped EAC Brigadiers (25-22, 25-19, 25-19), and Arellano Braves defeated San Beda Red Cubs (25-20, 25-16, 30-28).