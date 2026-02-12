Muntinlupa honors 111-year-old grandma with P100,000 cash gift

Supercentenarian Ceferina Gonzales celebrated her 111th birthday with a P100,000 cash gift from the Muntinlupa City government.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon personally handed over the cheque at Gonzales’ home in Barangay Ayala Alabang, accompanied by personnel from the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

The grant is in line with Muntinlupa City Ordinance No. 2018-147 and Republic Act 10868, also known as the Centenarians Act of 2016, which entitles residents who reach 100 years old to receive a cash gift.

In 2024, the city passed Ordinance No. 2024-179, outlining stricter eligibility requirements for the program.

Beneficiaries must have resided in Muntinlupa for at least three of the five years prior to turning 100, been recipients of the Handog Kalinga Program stipend for at least three years, and must not have received similar benefits from other local government units. (Jonathan Hicap)