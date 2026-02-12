Mollenido slay suspects turn to PAO after counsel exit

The couple accused in the killing of Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido and her eight-year-old son has sought the assistance of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) after their legal counsel withdrew from the case, causing a delay in the preliminary investigation.

According to Quezon City Police District (QCPD) spokesperson Police Major Jennifer Gannaban, the preliminary investigation scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 11, did not push through due to the change in the suspects’ legal representation.

“Hindi natuloy ang preliminary investigation noong February 11 dahil nag-withdraw ang counsel ng suspects. Kaya nag-avail po ng Public Attorney’s Office lawyer itong mag-asawang suspect na ito,” Gannaban said.

Because of the development, the preliminary investigation has been rescheduled to Feb. 16.

A complaint for two counts of robbery with homicide and theft has been filed with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against three suspects, including a car agent, her partner, and an accomplice.

Mollenido, 38, and her son were reported missing after leaving their home in Taguig City on Jan. 16.

Investigators determined that the policewoman and her son left their residence aboard a sports utility vehicle (SUV), which she reportedly intended to sell.

The victims were last seen alive at the residence of the suspects in Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City.

On Jan. 19, at around 11:30 a.m., Mollenido’s husband reported their disappearance to the Taguig City Police Station.

During the initial investigation, police established that the SUV had been sold to a buy-and-sell agent for P450,000. (Allysa Nievera)