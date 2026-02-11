Palace dismisses Roque’s Marcos health claim as gossip

Malacañang has branded as mere gossip the claim of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque that President Marcos is suffering from a serious illness.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro tagged Roque as a “fake news peddler” after he posted a photo of Marcos and speculated whether the bulk in the latter’s outfit was a colostomy bag.

Roque even called on Castro to answer his query.

In a Palace briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 11, Castro strongly denied the claim, saying it was only meant to tarnish the reputation of the President.

“Ayon na nga po ang masama kasi mga rumors, mga tsismis, walang katotohanan na nakakapanira sa gobyerno, nakakapanira sa Pangulo na nakakaapekto sa ekonomiya,” Castro said.

“Kung manggagaling lamang po din kay Harry Roque na masasabi na nating isang fake news peddler, nakita naman po natin ang video, iyong kabuuan kung saan itinaas pa po mismo ng Pangulo ang kaniyang mga kamay habang siya’y kumakaway sa ating mga kababayan at kitang-kita po na ang sinasabing larawan or ipinakitang larawan ni Harry Roque ay pawang kasinungalingan lamang,” Castro added.

She urged the public to no longer believe such claims, and stop dignifying fake news.

“Huwag na po tayong maniwala. At nakikiusap po tayo, huwag na po nating dalhin sa anumang usapan ang mga fake news peddlers katulad nila,” Castro said.

Roque posted a photo of the President in one his first public engagements last week after recovering from diverticulitis. (Betheena Unite)