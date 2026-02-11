BasketballHeadlinesSports

Abra’s twin towers rise to the occasion in MPBL Preseason

Drex Delos Reyes provides height and heft for the Abra Solid North Weavers.

The Abra Solid North Weavers exploited their edge in height and heft to subdue the Bataan Risers, 81-69, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, and grab the solo lead in the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Caloocan Sports Complex.
Fielding twin towers Drex Delos Reyes and Raven Gonzales together most of the time, the Weavers, owned by Cong. JB Bernos, led by as far as 47-22 in notching their second straight win in Group A of the 18-team event.
Delos Reyes, a hulking 6-foot-8 recruit from the Mapua Cardinals, posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and 1 block to clinch best player honors over the 6-foot-8 Gonzales, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, who tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks.
Reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso contributed 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by homegrown Rodel Fabro and Ryan Batino with 8 and 7 points, respectively, for the Weavers, who are out to defend their national title in the coming MPBL Eighth Season.
Bataan suffered its second straight defeat despite Robbi Darang’s 14-point, 5-assist, 3-steal, 2-rebound effort.
The Risers, who have yet to bolster their roster, got 9 points, 4 assists and 2 blocks from Alfred Flores and 8 points plus 11 boards from Carl Bringas.
With Delos Reyes and Gonzales frolicking inside and veteran acquisition Nico Elorde directing the plays, the Weavers stormed ahead, 36-17, with 5 minutes and 51 seconds left in the second quarter.

