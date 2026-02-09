Guiao, current knight in shining armor of PH sports, to be feted in PSA Awards Night

The man considered as the current knight in shining armor of Philippine sports will have his moment in next week’s San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association 2025 Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel Manila.

Veteran champion coach Joseller ‘Yeng’ Guiao is going to be bestowed with the special President’s Award by the country’s oldest media organization in the Feb. 16 celebration co-presented by the Philippine Sports Commission with ArenaPlus.

The 66-year-old Guiao emerged victorious in a game where he waged a one-man battle mandating the full remittances of the PSC’s shares from both the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office as directed under Republic Act 6847.

It was a lonely journey for Guiao – aided by his counsel Atty. Jun Guzman – that took a decade before finally coming into realization following the landmark decision recently made by the Supreme Court rejecting with finality the appeal made by both the government gaming institutions.

The milestone was a testament to Guiao’s principle of fighting for what is right and just, having initiated the move when he was still House of Representative of the First District of Pampanga back in 2016.

For the giant victory he achieved for Philippine sports, the long-time Rain or Shine mentor is deserving of being recognized during the traditional awards night backed by major supporters Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Cignal, Premier Volleyball League, Philippine Basketball Association, Akari, Rain or Shine, Capital1 Solar Energy, and Acrocity.

“The choice of coach Yeng for the President’s Award is a fitting way to honor a sportsman who fought for our athletes – away from the spotlight and without regard for the fact that he had little to benefit from it,” said PSA President Francis T.J. Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

“Coach Yeng took on a fight so formidable no one dared join him in the battle. And he won. Every national athlete who dreams of bringing honor and glory to the country can now thank coach Yeng for the additional financial help they will receive as they pursue their podium dreams.”

The 15-0 Supreme Court ruling meant the PSC will be receiving in full the five percent of PAGCOR and PCSO gross income retroactively, ensuring billions in funding for the national sports development program.

Guiao described his 10-year court battle as a ‘long, hard struggle.’

“But this is a victory for Philippine sports,” he added. “This is justice for our young athletes, grassroots programs, better coaches, equipment and nutrition. Now, we have no excuse. We can now finally compete without shame.”