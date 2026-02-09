Fil-Chinese cagefest hailed; Xavier, Hope win anew

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio commended on Sunday, Feb. 8, the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. for staging a basketball tournament, believing such activity is just one way to staying fit and healthy.

“Staying fit and playing together among friends in the community are some of the programs the PSC wants to develop and harness,” said Gregorio during the official opening of the tournament presented by Smart Sports and Tanduay Athletics at the Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City.

“For many Filipinos and I know for a fact that for our Fil-Chinese brothers and sisters, health is wealth and through basketball, a sport we truly enjoy, we can live a happy life,” said Gregorio.

The amiable top PSC executive is also looking forward to working hand in hand with Fil-Chinese community to develop more Olympic hopefuls.

“I am here to reach out, I am here to solicit your support,” added Gregorio.

A basketball fanatic, Go also vowed support any group that will try to elevate PH sports to a higher level so it can inspire the youth to take up a sport not only as a hobby.

Welcomed by league chairman Wilbert Loa,William Castro, Oliver Choa, Arvin Sy, Alvin Teng and , Go is hoping to play in the third edition of the event being a basketball player himself.

Also gracing the event were SBP Executive Director Erika Dy and Andrew The, Smart Sports’ Epok Quimpo and Tanduay’s Jean Alabanza.

Meantime, Hope Christian High School- Premium Feeds and Xavier School-McDavid x Windsor streaked to their second straight wins in the event also backed by Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.

Led by Wilson Fenix and Howard Evangelista, Hope Christian outlasted Chiang Kai Shek College, 66-54, while Kyles Lao powered Xavier to an 87-49 drubbing of Uno High-Golden Peters after exploding for 24 points.

In the other game, Grace Christian College-Alusign 3M Stickers notched its win in two games by downing Philippine Cultural College-Alva Lighting, 82-73.

The event also has the backing of Abby’s Paws n’ Play, Sha Tin Courtyard, S-Ks Tools, MEC, Shell Granda, Oriental Palace, LP Support, Senco Link, Spalding, Summit Mineral Water, Sincerity Café, PSACC, Traverse, Emerson Industrial Supply, and Shell Granada.