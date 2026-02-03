Parents nabbed after trading 12-year-old baby for P27,000

By FREDDIE VELEZ

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, BULACAN – A 12-day-old baby girl was rescued after her parents attempted to sell her in exchange for capital to start a street food business.

The Philippine National Police–Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) carried out the entrapment operation on Monday, Feb. 2, at a mall in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The couple was arrested after receiving P27,500 in marked money.

Investigators said the parents planned to use the cash to fund a food cart selling kwek-kwek (deep-fried quail eggs) and fish balls.

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) immediately took custody of the infant, ensuring her health and safety.

“The life of a child is invaluable and must never be treated as a commodity,” said NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada.

“We will ensure this infant receives the care and protection she deserves,” she added.

The couple will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9208, as amended by RA 10164 and RA 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022), and RA 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

Authorities stressed that the operation highlights the government’s ongoing campaign against child trafficking, illegal adoption, and exploitation.