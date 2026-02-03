Wide-open battle seen at ICTSI PH Ladies Masters

LIPA CITY – A fast start will be crucial as the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters fires off Wednesday, Feb. 4, launching a wide-open battle among Taiwan’s top guns, a deep Thai and Korean contingent, seasoned international campaigners and a determined Filipino cast eager to defend home turf.

The $200,000, 54-hole championship – offering a winner’s purse of $30,000 – also serves as the opening leg of the Taiwan LPGA Tour and unfolds at Summit Point Golf and Country Club, a course known for its shifting winds, demanding greens and ability to quickly expose mistakes.

With only three rounds to decide a 123-player field, contenders could surface early, leaving little margin for those who stumble out of the gate.

Leading the early favorites is Taiwan’s Min Lee, No. 2 in the Taiwan LPGA Order of Merit and a former LPGA Tour campaigner. Known for her composure and shot-making, Lee anchors a powerful Taiwanese lineup that also includes No. 4 Chih-Min Chen, fifth-ranked Ching Huang – a former Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Midlands winner – and No. 7 Han-Hsuan Yu, all seeking to finally break through after near-misses in recent LPGT and TLPGA-sanctioned events.

Still, the course offers no guarantees.

Summit Point changes character by the hour, with elevation shifts and slick greens turning even solid shots into difficult recoveries – a great equalizer that has humbled even the most experienced players.

“The course looks great and I really like the layout,” Lee said, pointing to the wind and the unfamiliar grass as key challenges. “It’s quite windy here, and the type of grass is something we don’t see very often, so it takes a bit of time to adjust the shots and calculations.”

Playing in the country for the first time, Lee is aiming to make a strong impression. “I’m very excited about this week’s tournament,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Thai challenge is again deep and dangerous, led by Nook Sukapan, who arrives with unfinished business after missing last year’s title by a single stroke to Korea’s Kim Kayoung.

“It was a great experience,” said Sukapan after a practice round. “The course is challenging, especially the greens, and it really tests your focus. I enjoyed playing Summit Point, and I feel I’m ready this time.”

Backing Sukapan is a strong Thai cast that includes Kan Bunnabodee, Chonlada Chayanun, Pakin Kawinpakorn, Supamas Sangchan, Sherman Santiwiwattahanaphong, Ornnicha Konsunthea and Pimnipa Panthong – all capable of making a run if momentum swings their way.

Sukapan acknowledged the hosts’ advantage but welcomed the challenge.

“The LPGT players are very talented and competitive,” she said. “Playing with them motivates me to keep improving my game.”

The Koreans, even without Kayoung in the field, remain a proven force. Long established as a pipeline of champions not just in Asia but on the LPGA Tour, the Korean contingent brings depth, discipline and big-event pedigree that could quickly tilt the balance.

Yet the Filipinas are far from overmatched – and perhaps the most motivated group in the field.

Epson Tour campaigner Pauline del Rosario, joint fourth in last year’s event, draws inspiration from competing on home soil.

“Competing at home gives me extra motivation and pride,” said del Rosario. “The support from the fans inspires me to stay focused and play with confidence while representing the country the best way I can.”

For del Rosario, the stakes extend beyond the leaderboard.

“I hope this inspires more young girls to pursue golf and helps bring greater attention and support to women’s golf in the country,” she added.

Princess Superal, meanwhile, begins her season with quiet confidence and bigger ambitions.

“This week has been about steady preparation and staying focused on the basics,” said Superal. “I feel calm and positive, but I also understand how strong the competition is. My focus is on my process and learning from this tournament.”

An international breakthrough remains firmly on her radar after her memorable victory at the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta in 2022, where she topped a field that included former major champions So Yeon Ryu and Lydia Ko.

Also tipped to contend are Florence Bisera, coming off a joint sixth finish at last week’s Indonesia Open, China LPGA Tour-bound Chanelle Avaricio, Mafy Singson, Daniella Uy, and Epson Tour regulars Sam Bruce, Tomi Arejola, Sarah Ababa, Harmie Constantino, Marvi Monsalve and Martina Miñoza.

With no player holding a clear edge – not even the hosts – and a course that punishes lapses while rewarding patience and precision, expect a tightly contested, unpredictable championship from the opening drive to the final putt.

At Summit Point, pedigree may set expectations – but execution will decide everything.