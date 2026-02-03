Ross defies Father Time to become a 12-time PBA champion

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Age is just a number for Chris Ross.

The veteran point guard continued to defy Father Time as he proved to be a vital cog to another championship for San Miguel in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup.

At 40-years-old, Ross played heavy minutes in the title series and his impact couldn’t be more felt in San Miguel’s dominant 92-77 win over TNT in the championship-clinching Game 6.

With Calvin Oftana singlehandedly pulling the Tropang 5G after pouring all of his 28 points through the first three quarters, Ross was given the daunting task of putting the clamps on the TNT gunner to which the veteran happily obliged.

He held Oftana scoreless in the final frame as TNT could only muster nine points in the quarter to allow SMB to pull away.

“Age is nothing but a number. Like LeBron said the other day, he’s in a battle with father time and he takes it personally. That’s my mantra right now. I’m taking it personally,” said Ross, now a 12-time champion.

“As long as I’m healthy, I can go out there and play. The boss has the utmost confidence in me. Boss RSA does, the coaching staff does, and my teammates do. I have confidence in myself. As long as I’m healthy, I can go out there and compete,” he added.

Of course, that is not to say that Ross is doing everything on the court without feeling the bumps and the shrugs after the game

“I need some rest, man. My legs are tired, my Achilles is sore. I was out there on one leg. Hopefully I get some good rest and come back in the next conference round,” he said smiling.

Still, Ross said he would trade any of that for the feeling of winning that still never gets old for the veteran playmaker.

“They’re like kids, man. They’re all the same to me. As long as we win, they all rate the same to me. But right now, this does feel good,” he added.