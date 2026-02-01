Sisi, Eye cherish reunion at Choco Mucho: ‘Antagal kong nanligaw kay Eya’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Eya Laure drew comfort from a familiar presence in her return to the Premier Volleyball League stage, leaning on former collegiate teammate Sisi Rondina in her debut with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday, Jan. 31.

The hard-hitting spiker said Rondina’s presence somehow eased the tension of playing for the first time in a long while, particularly in the pivotal moments of their 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the Akari Chargers at the Filoil Centre.

“To be honest, kahit na may mga difficult situations, nakikita ko si Ate Sisi (Rondina) na nagba-bounce back. So malaking bagay na nandyan siya sa tabi ko,” said Laure, one of Choco Mucho’s new acquisitions for the All-Filipino Conference.

The duo of Laure and Rondina, who once played together for the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses in the UAAP, immediately displayed familiarity and chemistry, combining for 27 points for the Flying Titans. Rondina paced with 16 points, while Laure chipped in 11.

Rondina, in turn, expressed gratitude for having Laure on the team and looks forward to working even harder in the coming matches. The diminutive spiker is also returning to the league after nearly a year playing beach volleyball.

“Antagal kong nanligaw kay Eya (Laure) para lang mapunta samin and thankful ako na napili niya kami,” Rondina said.

“Na-miss ko rin talagang maglaro ng indoor volleyball with Choco Mucho. Nadagdagan pa na kasama si Eya (Laure). Sabi nga ni coach, sana magtuluy-tuloy pa kaya one game at a time lang,” she added.

Up next for the Flying Titans are the Cignal Super Spikers on Thursday, Feb. 5.