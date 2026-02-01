HeadlinesSportsVolleyball

Sisi, Eye cherish reunion at Choco Mucho: ‘Antagal kong nanligaw kay Eya’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(PVL Media)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Eya Laure drew comfort from a familiar presence in her return to the Premier Volleyball League stage, leaning on former collegiate teammate Sisi Rondina in her debut with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday, Jan. 31.

The hard-hitting spiker said Rondina’s presence somehow eased the tension of playing for the first time in a long while, particularly in the pivotal moments of their 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the Akari Chargers at the Filoil Centre.

“To be honest, kahit na may mga difficult situations, nakikita ko si Ate Sisi (Rondina) na nagba-bounce back. So malaking bagay na nandyan siya sa tabi ko,” said Laure, one of Choco Mucho’s new acquisitions for the All-Filipino Conference.

The duo of Laure and Rondina, who once played together for the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses in the UAAP, immediately displayed familiarity and chemistry, combining for 27 points for the Flying Titans. Rondina paced with 16 points, while Laure chipped in 11.

Rondina, in turn, expressed gratitude for having Laure on the team and looks forward to working even harder in the coming matches. The diminutive spiker is also returning to the league after nearly a year playing beach volleyball.

“Antagal kong nanligaw kay Eya (Laure) para lang mapunta samin and thankful ako na napili niya kami,” Rondina said.

“Na-miss ko rin talagang maglaro ng indoor volleyball with Choco Mucho. Nadagdagan pa na kasama si Eya (Laure). Sabi nga ni coach, sana magtuluy-tuloy pa kaya one game at a time lang,” she added.

Up next for the Flying Titans are the Cignal Super Spikers on Thursday, Feb. 5.

PBA allows Standhardinger to join Rookie Draft
Expert perplexed by Lucas’ so-so showing
Ginebra-TNT III is primed to be ‘best Finals’ ever
Aguilar proposes moving landmarks to end Torre issue
Explosive races
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 3 PH slots up at Battle of Women’s Chess Masters in Malolos

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

3 PH slots up at Battle of Women’s Chess Masters in Malolos
chess Headlines Sports
Paul George banned for 25 games for violating anti-drug policy
Basketball Headlines Sports
Xavier, St. Stephen’s favorites in 2nd Fil-Chi cagefest
Basketball Headlines Sports
Meralco, ROS sign rookies ahead of Comm’s Cup
basketball Headlines Sports