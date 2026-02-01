June Mar Fajardo tows San Miguel to back-to-back PH Cup crown

By REYNALD MAGALLON

In a rare show of emotion, June Mar Fajardo let out a loud roar after grabbing the rebound and powering through TNT’s physical defense for a deuce inside the paint.

His scream may be swallowed by the deafening cheers from the SMB fans but there was nothing more resounding inside the Mall of Asia Arena than his performance on the court.

The 6–foot-10 center continued to prove that the PBA Philippine Cup Finals is his personal playground, towering with an emphatic 20-20 performance to power San Miguel to a 92-77 victory over TNT in Game 6 and snare a back-to-back All-Filipino crown on Sunday, Feb.1.

Fajardo spearheaded a blistering start for the Beermen and then steadied the ship every time the Tropang 5G were threatening to seize the franchise’s 31st title and 12th in the all-Filipino conference.

The nine-time MVP poured 29 points and 23 rebounds — much to the amusement of most of the 14,201 people in attendance — including fellow Cebuano and former mentor Ramon Fernandez.

Fittingly, Fajardo claimed the first-ever Finals MVP trophy named after Fernandez.

CJ Perez provided support with 19 points while Rodney Brondial chipped in 15 points and 13 rebounds. Marcio Lassiter also fired 13 points — none bigger than the booming triple that put the Beermen up, 83-73 with 4:30 left in the game.

It was actually part of a blistering 19-5 fourth quarter scoring for SMB following TNT’s comeback effort that saw it come within two, 68-70, after trailing by as many as 21 in the first half.