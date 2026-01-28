PMMA cadet dies, seven hurt in TPLEX SUV crash

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

A cadet from the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) was killed, while seven others were injured in a vehicular accident along the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX) in Sitio Linmansangan, Brgy. Población District II, Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, early Tuesday morning, Jan. 27.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when a Mitsubishi Montero SUV, driven by a cadet, lost control after its right rear tire burst.

The vehicle skidded, spun across the road, and slammed into a metal barrier.

The SUV was carrying eight occupants, all PMMA cadets from Mountain Province and Kalinga. All were rushed to the nearest hospital.

The 24-year-old cadet was declared dead on arrival, while the survivors are still under medical observation.

The crash also caused extensive damage to TPLEX infrastructure, including the metal barrier, posts, asphalt surface, vertical drainage openings, and a one-meter section of the curved roadway.

The cost of repairs has yet to be determined.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the early morning hours.