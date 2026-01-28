PCG intensifies search for missing passengers of sunken RORO vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stepped up on Wednesday, Jan. 28, its search and rescue (SAR) operations for the remaining missing passengers of the roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 by deploying technical wreck divers and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in waters off Basilan.

PCG spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab confirmed that 19 technical divers have arrived in Zamboanga and are set to begin underwater operations after a briefing at the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao.

The team is led by Coast Guard Commander Cheska Jamorol.

“Earlier, our 19 technical wreck divers arrived together with the remotely operated vehicle. We are anticipating that the ROV will be deployed today to assess the seabed where the incident happened,” Cayabyab said.

She said the divers and the ROV will focus on the distress location where the passenger vessel went down.

Initial reports indicate that the wreck of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 is estimated to be about 76 meters, or roughly 249 feet, below the surface in waters near Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan.

The divers’ mission covers underwater search operations in areas considered risky for ordinary divers, while the ROV will be used for deeper inspection of the site.

Cayabyab explained that the use of advanced underwater technology enables the PCG to safely and effectively survey submerged areas with limited visibility and challenging sea conditions, and the data gathered through the ROV provides critical visual information to guide ongoing search efforts and operational decision-making.

The PCG did not set a timeline for the operation as the mission is deemed “extremely dangerous.”

“The directive of the PCG Commandant [Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan] is until we find the missing individuals, we will continue the search. We are still in high hopes that we will find them alive and return them to their respective families. We will not set any timeline but the instruction is to act promptly because time is of the essence,” Cayabyab said.

As of Tuesday, the PCG reported 316 survivors, 18 fatalities, and 10 still missing.

She said the SAR effort remains open-ended, citing past cases where survivors were found days or even weeks later. (Martin Sadongdong)