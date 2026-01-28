HeadlinesSportstennis

Lady Altas Spikers outclass Lady Bombers in NCAA

UPH Lady Altas Spikers (Courtesy of Dennis Abrina)

One big win deserves another.

Emboldened by its stunning win over defending champion College of St. Benilde, University of Perpetual Help outclassed Jose Rizal University, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21, in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

And once again, Jemalyn Menor shone brightest for the Sandy Rieta-mentored UPH squad with 14 points on 13 attacks on top of seven excellent receptions and five digs.

Shaila Omipon likewise delivered with 11, Charisse Enrico and Loraine Lagmay combined for 15 points.

“Wag tayo sumabay sa tugtog nila (JRU), may sarili tayong tugtog eto sasayawin natin, yan na ang sabi ko sa kanila,” said Rieta.

But the UPH Altas Spikers were not lucky enough, losing to JRU Bombers, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 9-15.

