RORO vessel sinks off Basilan; 15 dead, 28 missing

At least 15 people were killed when a roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessel bound for Jolo, Sulu, sank off Basilan early Monday morning, January 26, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, operated by Aleson Shipping, went down around 1:50 a.m. about 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island.

Authorities said the vessel was carrying 359 individuals—332 passengers and 27 crew members—based on the passenger manifest.

CGDSWM Commander Romel Duwa said the vessel had departed the Port of Zamboanga City at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, within its authorized maximum capacity of 352 passengers, making it “not overloaded.”

A PCG sea marshal was also on board when the incident happened.

However, the PCG said search and rescue efforts have resulted in the rescue of 316 survivors and retrieval of 15 bodies while 28 others were missing, adding up the total to 359 individuals onboard.

After receiving a distress call, the CGDSWM immediately deployed BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401) from Zamboanga City.

Search and rescue (SAR) operations were ongoing while the cause of the incident remained under investigation.

Rescue teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), commercial vessels, and other government agencies and local government units have reinforced the SAR operations.

“Based on the initial data, we have 316 survivors, 28 missing, and 15 reported casualties. This will be subjected for validation,” PCG spokesperson Capt. Noemie Cayabyab said.

“We are still consolidating the numbers since there are ongoing search and rescue efforts by the different agencies. An aerial search and rescue operation is currently underway in the area,” she added.

She said the PCG was also investigating the cause of the incident.

“Based on the testimony of the survivors, the sea condition was rough due to tall waves. However, as with other incidents, we will conduct a maritime casualty investigation to determine the true cause of this incident,” Cayabyab said. (Martin Sadongdong)