All set for 2nd Fil-Chi alumni cagefest; 2 more age categories added

Rivalries and good memories will be rekindled as the Smart Sports Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. presented by Tanduay Athletics launches two more age categories beginning Feb. 2 at the Tanduay gym in Quiapo, Manila.

Buoyed by the success of the inaugural staging last year, league chairman Wilbert Loa said they are also holding competition in the 30-39 and 50-above age divisions in response to a surge of requests from several Fil-Chinese schools, noting the excitement and drama it generated last year.

“They want to join and experience the fun and as the saying goes ‘the more, the better and merrier. So that’s the reason why we are having two more age categories,” said Loa, who will be assisted by Oliver Choa, Arvin Sy, Alvin Teng, Willy Chan and Edster Sy.

Multi-titled coach Junel Baculi will be the league commissioner for the second straight year in a tournament designed to renew friendship forged by Fil-Chinese players during the great years of their high school days.

Taking part in the 50s above division are Xavier, Chiang Kai Shek College, Grace Christian College, St. Stephen, Philippine Cultural College, St. Jude Catholic, Hope Christian and Tiong Se Academy.

But expect faster and heated action in the 30-39 division where UNO High School is also vying for the coveted title.

Bannered by James Yap and Ken Bono, Hua Siong College of Iloilo reigned supreme in the 40-above in a classic title showdown with Joseph Yeo and Chris Tiu-led Xavier.

However, it was Christian Luanzon of St. Stephen who emerged as the season MVP.

Grace Christian also made history last year after ruling the 45 and above division undefeated capped by a 2-game sweep of St. Stephen – thanks largely to the stellar performance of Albert Edsel Chua, Allan Tan and Cloyd Ong.