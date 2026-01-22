TNT survives SMB comeback to draw first blood in PH Cup Finals

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT staved off a huge second half assault from San Miguel and eked out a 96-91 victory to draw first blood in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Finals affair at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

The Tropang 5G led by as many as 19 points behind an impressive first half but still had to weather a late surge from the Beermen who came within one in the waning seconds before four free throws from Jordan Heading sealed the deal for TNT.

Though all eyes were on the SMB bench which has been a reliable weapon for the defending champions all conference long, it was the Tropang 5G that flaunted their depth in the series opener with seven players scoring at least eight points.

Kelly Williams set the tone for TNT in the first half and led the way with 15 points to go with nine rebounds while Calvin Oftana, who came alive in the payoff period and hit key baskets down the stretch, finished with 13 points on top of 10 rebounds and five assists.

Heading, who coolly sank four free throws to put the final nail to SMB coffin, chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds while Henry Galinato and Rey Nambatac produced 12 and 11, respectively.

Heading, Galinato and Nambatac proved to be crucial in TNT’s 48 bench points which completely outplayed SMB’s supporting cast which only generated 27 points.

Still, despite the glaring bench point advantage and the impressive first half showing, TNT just couldn’t fully shake off San Miguel which rallied back into the contest – the closest at 91-92 after back-to-back baskets from Jericho Cruz.

TNT, however, dodged big bullets in the final possession as Don Trollano came up short on the three-point attempt that could have sent the game to extra period.

The loss wasted a gallant effort from SMB twin towers in June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa.

Fajardo posted 24 points and 17 rebounds while Tautuaa, after only averaging a little over eight points per game in the semis, exploded for 22.

CJ Perez had 16 to his name but Cruz and Trollano were the missing pieces for SMB with a combined 12 points.