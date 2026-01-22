‘Tacloban 5’ case: Court convicts journalist, activist of financing terrorism

The Regional Trial Court Branch 45 in Tacloban City has convicted journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and activist Marielle Domequil of financing terrorism, sentencing them to reclusion perpetua on Thursday, January 22, after more than six years in detention.

The court, however, acquitted them of charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Cumpio and Domequil were among the so-called “Tacloban 5,” arrested during a raid on February 7, 2020.

Cumpio’s lawyer noted that they may still file an application for bail if the decision is not yet final and executory, adding that they will study the ruling and explore legal remedies.

At the time of her arrest, Cumpio was serving as executive director of the alternative news outlet Eastern Vista, reporting on alleged military and police abuses. Domequil was a lay worker for the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP).

Both women, aged 27 and 28 respectively, were charged alongside Philip Abinguna of human rights group Karapatan, Mira Legion of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), and Marissa Cabaljao of environmental organization People Surge.

Legion and Cabaljao were later released on bail.

RTC Branch 45, presided over by Judge Georgina Perez Uy, is a Supreme Court-designated anti-terrorism court. (Marie Tonette Marticio)