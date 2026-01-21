Swimmers Gawilan, Behino begin quest for glory as ASEAN Para Games fires off

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – It’s all systems go for the Philippines as the 13th ASEAN Para Games starts here on Wednesday.

Paralympic swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino will be the first in line for the Filipino delegation as the para swimming events start at 9:30 a.m. (Manila time) here at the 80th Birthday Sports Complex.

Also set to get a crack at the ASEAN Para Games gold are the men’s and women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball squads at Hall 1 of Terminal 21 Korat as they both face hosts Thailand starting at 11 a.m.

The Pilipinas Warriors defeated Malaysia, 13-11, in the semifinal while the Lady Warriors snuck past Laos, 8-4 in the final elimination match to earn a shot at the gold medal.

A team manager’s meeting for para athletics is still going underway at press time as the schedule has yet to be released.

Representatives in para powerlifting, tenpin bowling, chess, para road cycling, para fencing, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, para table tennis, shooting para sport, Boccia, and para badminton are also set to start on Wednesday.

With the 216-strong para athletes decked out in full gear, Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo is optimistic that the Filipinos will be able to surpass the previous gold medal tally of 33 golds, 33 silvers and 50 bronze medals set back in 2023 in Cambodia.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio announced an additional P 6,000 to the para athletes and coaches in this competition for differently abled bodies.

“The government is giving full support to the Philippine Sports Commission at yung ibang other private sectors tumutulong. Sa akin, importante, the same additional incentives ay binibigay ng PSC thru chairman Patrick Gregorio,” Barredo said.

“Laging boost yan and I think lahat ng bagay na ‘yan nakakatulong. I’m glad that is the spirit we have altogether and like I said, it’s the fighting spirit of the team, the coaches and the Filipino people in general.”

As of writing, the Philippines is in the opening ceremonies here at the 80th Birthday Stadium with nine other countries.

Wheelchair racer and two-time Paralympian Jerrold Mangliwan led the way as the Philippines’ flag bearer in the Parade of Para Athletes.

Chef de mission Goody Custodio is ecstatic on the composition of each squad as they share a good mix of veterans and up-and-coming para athletes.

“Well, in my experience now, tingin ko naturuan na sila ng senior para athletes. Natututo naman sila and at the same time, they are also finding their own identity being a para athlete in a national training pool,” said Custodio, who is aided by deputy CDMs Milette Bonoan and Francis Diaz.