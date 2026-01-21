SMB’s CJ Perez named as PBA Press Corps’ Player of the Week

Cjay Perez enters the PBA Philippine Cup finals on a roll after his performance in the closeout Game 6 against Barangay Ginebra.

Perez had 30 of his 41 points in the first quarter in the Beermen’s 101-88 win over the Gin Kings to arrange a finals rematch with TNT, his record performance earning him the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period January 14 to 16.

Perez was the unanimous choice after he tied Bong Alvarez for the second most points scored in a quarter. Alvarez also went for 30 in a quarter during his 71-point output for Alaska against Shell in 1990.

He also went 12-of-12 in that quarter to set the tone for the Beermen in the Game 6 win.

Perez also averaged 30.5 points during the period on 64 percent shooting from the field in beating the likes of Don Trollano of San Miguel and Jordan Heading of TNT for the weekly plum handed by reporters covering the PBA beat.

“Nung na-shoot ko yung una, pangalawa, pangatlo, pag-apat, parang tinira ko na lang, pumapasok. Doon pumasok yung kumpiyansa. And nakikita ko naman sila coach sa bench, talagang tiwalang tiwala. Pag tira ko pa lang, nakikita ko ‘yung mukha nila, hindi sila nakasimangot,” said Perez.

Perez now sets his sights on winning his fourth PBA crown with the upcoming finals match-up against TNT.