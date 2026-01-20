Mayor Isko: Garbage fee hike due to rising collection costs

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Monday, Jan. 19, that the increase in garbage fees being implemented by the city government is driven by rising waste collection expenses.

He explained during his Talk to the People address that the last adjustment to garbage collection fees was made in 2013, and to reflect the actual costs of waste management, the city has scheduled a fee increase in 2026.

According to Domagoso, several factors have contributed to the higher expenses. The volume of garbage generated in Manila has nearly doubled, fuel prices have risen significantly, and wages for garbage collectors have increased.

He also noted that longer hauling distances to the San Mateo, Rizal landfill and outstanding commercial obligations left behind by the previous administration have added to the financial burden.

The mayor said the decision to raise the garbage fee was difficult but necessary to address the city’s financial challenges.

He emphasized that the city government chose to prioritize funding for basic public services over allowing a large portion of its budget to be consumed by garbage hauling costs.

Domagoso appealed to Manileños and business owners to support the city’s efforts in addressing its waste management concerns, emphasizing that garbage management is a shared responsibility.

“Help me, garbage problem is a shared responsibility. Tulong tulong tayo. Help me to make Manila great again,” the mayor said.

The city government continues to urge residents and stakeholders to cooperate in waste reduction and proper disposal as part of its efforts to improve sanitation and public services in Manila. (Diann Calucin)