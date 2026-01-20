Alex Eala: I’m still young and learning to deal with attention

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala remains undeterred by her first-round exit in her Australian Open main draw debut on Monday, Jan. 19, saying she is still “taking it all in” as she adjusts to life as one of the Philippines’ brightest and most talked about stars on the international sports stage.

Filipinos came in droves to Melbourne Park to watch her trade strokes with Alycia Parks, and the 6-0, 3-6, 2-6 defeat to the American felt like a harder pill to swallow than her previous losses.

“That’s one of the things that makes a loss like (today) a little bit harder as I know a lot of people were rooting for me. The fact that everyone came out and really squeezed into that cozy court, I really appreciate it,” Eala said during the post-match media conference.

“I felt so (much) love. Even when I was 5-2 down in the third, I still felt the love. So I’m really appreciative and super thankful,” the world No. 49 player added.

Indeed, the love she received spilled far beyond Court 6 at Melbourne Park. Netizens around the world followed her match via livestream, flooding social media with messages of encouragement.

“I’m nowhere near the leagues of the greats like Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Alcaraz. I have so much respect for them. But I’d like to think I have a following for a reason, and I’d like to think that the impact I’ve had in the platform I’ve built has a positive (impact) on certain demographics — my demographic, one of the things I can reflect on for Philippine tennis,” Eala said.

“It’s a process to take it all in. Some elements are overwhelming, but I’m still young, and I’m learning how to deal with the attention,” she added.

On social media, she showed how she embraced the painful defeat graciously.

“Tough loss today, but dropping this here as a reminder to be happy about living out your dreams! Even if it comes with bad days!” Eala posted on her Instagram story.

At press time, her Australian Open journey was far from over, as she and Brazilian Ingrid Martins were facing Magda Linette and Shuko Aoyama in the women’s doubles.

This marked her third Grand Slam doubles appearance, following a second-round finish at last year’s French Open with partner Renata Zarazua, and a first-round exit at Wimbledon alongside Eva Lys.