PH 3×3 wheelchair squad books semis spot at ASEAN Para Games

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – The Philippine national men’s 3×3 wheelchair team booked a spot in the semifinal after winning its first two games in the 13th ASEAN Para Games here at Hall 1 of Terminal 21 Korat on Monday.

Led by team captain Kenneth Tapia, Alfie Cabañog, Jannil Cañete and Fel Lander Dawal, the Pilipinas Warriors started strong with a convincing 20-3 victory over Indonesia

Tapia was the leading scorer with nine points in the win versus Indonesia.

Head coach Vernon Perea said the Filipinos’ landslide victory over the Indonesians set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

“In the first match, we had Alfie and Kenneth running the game very smoothly so iniwan lang natin. We got the chance to finish it early kasi we’re expecting a close match against Malaysia,” Perea said.

“Luckily, we came out as the winners.”

Cabañog scored seven points against the Malaysians en route to an 11-7 victory in the second game.

The Philippines is battling hosts Thailand at press time to determine the top seed of the competition.

Meanwhile, the women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball squad is in a must-win situation after losing its first two games in the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Pilipinas Lady Warriors absorbed a 2-14 loss to the Thais and a 5-8 defeat to Laos.

National team coach Harry Solanoy said with only three teams in the tournament, they need to step up their game if they want to make it to the finals.

“Ang kailangan, talunin namin ng by four points ang Laos kung matalo sila ng Thailand,” Solanoy said as the worst team in the tournament will not be given a bronze medal.