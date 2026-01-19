Lakers back on track as Luka, LeBron tame Raptors

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points and seven assists, LeBron James added 24 points and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers returned to form with a 110-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, Jan. 18.L

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 13 rebounds in his impressive return from a knee injury for the Lakers, who won for just the second time in seven games while playing their final home game before an eight-game, 15-day road trip.

Ayton had his highest-scoring performance since Nov. 3 while making all 10 of his shots.

Doncic also returned with a strong performance after missing Saturday’s loss at Portland to rest his nagging injuries, hitting five 3-pointers.

James played in back-to-back games for the second time this season — and the second time this week, capably completing a set of five games in seven days for the 41-year-old superstar who had previously been resting for one game in back-to-back sets.

Scottie Barnes had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time in four weeks after the Clippers beat them in Toronto on Friday. Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 points and former Lakers draft pick Brandon Ingram added 19 points and seven assists for Toronto, which faded in the fourth quarter in the opener of a five-game road trip.

Neither team managed a double-digit lead until the Lakers surged ahead 91-80 on back-to-back buckets by James to begin the fourth quarter. Los Angeles took control shortly afterward with nine straight points while holding Toronto scoreless for 3 1/2 minutes.

Doncic got his 12th technical foul of the season in the first half for arguing. That’s the second-most in the NBA, trailing only Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant had 18 points and moved into sixth place on the NBA’s career points list, and Jabari Smith Jr. scored a season-high 32 points as the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 119-110.

Alperen Sengun had 21 points and eight rebounds and Amen Thompson finished with 20 points as Houston won for the third time in four games.

Trey Murphy III scored 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting and Zion Williamson had 20 points and six rebounds. Derik Queen finished with 15 points for the Pelicans, who lost for the fourth time in five games and 13th time in 15 games.

With 15.2 seconds left in the game, Durant stepped to the free throw line needing one point to pass Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki (31,560 points) on the NBA’s scoring list. The 15-time All-Star made two free throws and received a standing ovation from the home crowd. Durant now has 31,562 career points. Michael Jordan is fifth on the list at 32,292.

When the game was over, a special video message was played on the jumbotron with Dirk Nowitzki congratulating Durant.

Smith, who had 22 points in the first half, bounced back from a 3-for-12 shooting performance in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Against the Pelicans, he shot 11 for 21 and had a career-high seven 3-pointers.

Houston’s Steven Adams had to be helped off the court in the fourth quarter with an apparent left ankle injury. Adams, who missed a few games earlier this season with a right ankle injury, had 10 rebounds and five points before leaving the game with just under 10 minutes left in the final quarter.