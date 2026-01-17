basketballHeadlinesSports

MPBL undergoes revamp; Oreta is new commissioner, Duremdes designated as president

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
EMMER Oreta (FB)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League underwent a major revamp ahead of its eighth season.
Former MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes was appointed as president while Emmerson Oreta will be taking the role he vacated, the league announced on Saturday, Jan. 17 following the approval of founder and chairman Manny Pacquiao.
Zaldy Realubit is also taking a new role as the MPBL Head of Operations – a position previously held by Oreta.

“I am grateful for the trust given to me by our MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao and I am honored to serve the league in this capacity,” said Oreta.
“I am also committed to upholding the integrity of the league while working closely with our teams and stakeholders,” he added.

Duremdes served as the commissioner for seven years.

“I am deeply honored by the trust given to me by our founder Manny Pacquiao,” Duremdes said in a statement.
“Having served as commissioner I’ve seen first hand the passion of our teams, players, and communities. As president, my focus is to further strengthen the league, uphold integrity, and continue providing opportunities for Filipino talent across the country,” he added.

