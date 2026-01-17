A new role for Marcial as he promotes Mindoro in Zambo slugfest

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Olympian Eumir Marcial is up into a new mission as he promotes Weljon Mindoro and the prodigies back home with a slugfest in El Puño Zamboangueño set at the Vitaliano Agan Coliseum on Feb. 21.

Marcial, backed by Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso and B-Steel, hopes to give aspiring pro boxers in Zamboanga the chance to shine and Mindoro the opportunity to redeem himself after his forgettable debut at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December.

“We believe na ‘yong event na ito ay makakapagbigay ng boost sa mga young boxers natin and sana, mas lumaki pa ‘to para mas marami pa tayong maabot na kabataaan,” said the two-time Olympic medalist.

“Itong laban nya ngayon [Mindoro], bahagi rin ng pag-comfort ko kay Weljon, na-low morale dahil sa nangyari sa SEA Games, and sana tumaas ulit ‘yong kumpiyansa nya sa laban na ‘to,” added Marcial.

Mindoro, the IBA Asian middleweight champion who carries a 15-0-1 card, plunges into a non-title bout against a still to be determined foreign rival.

“I’m ready sa labang ‘to, talagang pinaghandaan ko ‘yong magiging fight ko, lalo pa first time kong lalaban sa Zamboanga,” said Mindoro.

“‘Yong debut ko SEA Games, hindi naman sya nakaapekto sa mindset ko bagkos mas lalo pang nag-inspire sakin na pagbutihan pa,” he added.

The 25-year-old SEAG bronze medalist will compete professionally for the first time on his home soil alongside Albert Francisco (14-1-1), who is defending his Philippine Flyweight belt.

The Marcial-led slugfest will feature 10 bouts, including a possible fight of Marcial’s fellow Olympic pug Carlo Paalam, in the slugfest which also stages amateur fights.

Though he transitioned to being a promoter, Marcial stressed that he is open to enter the ring under his promotion in the future pro bouts.

“Abangan nyo po ‘tong event sa Zamboanga na magbibigay ng inspirasyon lalo na sa mga kabataan,” said Marcial, who has also a successful run in the pro ranks where he holds the WBC International middleweight strap with a pristine 7-0-0 tally.

“Magandang bagay na mayroon tayong mga gantong events para ‘yong mga kabataan malayo sa ilegal droga, mas better na mas ma-involve sila sa sports,” added Mayor Olaso. “Kasi dati palang may mga sports event na kami do’n, maganda lang na ituloy-tuloy natin with Eumir, para ma-inspire ‘yong mga bata.”