Eala gets big boost ahead of Australian Open main-draw debut

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alex Eala added another feather to her already well-decorated cap after being hailed as women’s champion in this year’s Kooyong Classic, a professional singles exhibition meet in Melbourne Australia on Friday, Jan. 16.

The event made the announcement on social media with an image of the 20-year-old Eala holding the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy, a plum served as a tribute to the former Australian tennis star who rose to prominence on the WTA Tour in the 1970s and early 1980s.

“We are happy to announce the winner of the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy is Alexandra Eala,” Kooyong Classic wrote on its social media post. “Congratulations to our women’s 2026 Kooyong Classic Champion.”

The one-time WTA 125 champion took home the trophy after she beat 2024 Paris Games silver medalist Dona Vekic of Croatia for the second time, 6-3, 6-4.

The award is certainly a morale-booster for Eala who will be facing American Alycia Parks in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Meanwhile in the men’s side, Russian Karen Khachanov bagged the Lew Hoad Memorial Tr

ophy.