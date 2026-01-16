Precious Momowei bids adieu with UE after three seasons

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Big man Precious Momowei parts After three seasons, highlighted by a promising run in Season 87, Precious Momowei has decided to part ways with the University of the East.

On his social media post Friday, Jan. 17, the athletic 6-foot-9 center announced his departure, noting that he could have finished his career as a Red Warrior, but things did not end that way.

“I have always wanted to finish my playing years at UE or at least get a degree but I guess God has other plans for me,” said Momowei.

“This chapter may be ending, but the impact of this team will last far beyond the court. We pushed each other, believed in each other, and left everything out there,” he added.

The Nigerian still cherished his UE days even his last season was marked by disappointment and despair, especially after a 0-14 record.

“Thank you University of the East, being part of this team has been more than just basketball…it’s been family, growth, and memories that will last a lifetime,” Momowei opened in his post.

“Every practice, every game, every win and loss shaped us into stronger athletes and better people. I’m grateful for the brotherhood, the lessons, and the pride of wearing this jersey,” he added.

Momowei has become a pivotal part of the Red Warriors’ run since his maiden year in Season 86 which followed an almost Final Four berth by the Recto-based squad in the following edition where it concluded with a 6-8 win-loss record.

So far, Momowei hasn’t spoken yet regarding his next move.

Last November, Momowei’s teammate John Abate bade his farewell early after sustaining a nose injury that ultimately put an abrupt end to his collegiate career.

“I’m proud of what we built together,” he concluded. “Thank you for making these years special. I’ll always be proud to call myself part of this team.”