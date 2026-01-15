DILG offers ₱10-M bounty for Atong Ang

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is offering a ₱10-million reward for information leading to the capture of businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, who faces arrest warrants over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of several sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

DILG Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla defended the bounty, calling it “reasonable and just,” as Ang is considered “armed and dangerous” due to his alleged role in the case and the presence of numerous bodyguards.

He assured that authorities are prepared should Ang resist arrest.

Ang’s camp dismissed Remulla’s remarks as “irresponsible,” but the DILG chief countered, claiming Ang has been linked to the deaths of more than a hundred people and is constantly surrounded by around 20 bodyguards.

Remulla emphasized that law enforcement is ready for any eventuality and confirmed that Ang remains in the Philippines, with monitoring focused on Luzon.

He noted that Ang was still signing documents shortly before the arrest warrants were issued.

“So ang tracking namin, nandito pa rin siya,” Remulla said. (Chito Chavez)