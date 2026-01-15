Devotees to gather for Feast of Sto. Niño de Tondo, Jan. 16-18

Devotees are expected to gather in large numbers as the Feast of Sto. Niño de Tondo will be held from January 16 to 18, featuring three days of religious observances and processions honoring the Holy Child Jesus, one of the most venerated images in the city.

The celebration opens on Friday, January 16, with the Ante-Visperas, marked by a full day of Holy Masses beginning at 6 a.m., followed by additional Masses at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Afternoon and evening Masses are scheduled at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m., giving devotees ample opportunities to participate.

On Saturday, January 17, the observance of Visperas Mayores will include Holy Masses at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m.

A highlight of the day is the Pilgrimage Procession (Prusisyon ng Lakbayaw) at 7 a.m., which draws devotees from various parts of the city.

Activities will continue from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The celebration culminates on Sunday, January 18, the Feast Day of Sto. Niño de Tondo, with continuous Holy Masses from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The day will also feature the Dawn Procession (Prusisyon sa Bukang-liwayway) at 4 a.m. and the Evening Procession (Prusisyon sa Gabi) at 7 p.m.

To ensure public order, sanitation, and safety, flushing and cleaning operations will be conducted around the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Sto. Niño de Tondo before, during, and after the scheduled activities.

The Manila local government has also advised the public to help maintain cleanliness throughout the celebration.

The Manila Police District (MPD) will deploy personnel in key areas around the basilica and along procession routes to manage crowds, secure the area, and ensure the safety of devotees and residents.

Devotees are urged to dispose of trash properly, avoid littering, and use designated garbage bins, while authorities and organizers call on the faithful to observe the festivities with order, discipline, and devotion to help ensure a peaceful and meaningful celebration. (Diann Calucin)