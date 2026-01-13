Police sarge in POGO raid case stabs co-accused at Camp Crame

A police sergeant, currently under restrictive custody over the missing cash evidence from a 2024 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) raid in Bataan, stabbed his fellow accused inside the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) main office at Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 13.

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Robert AA Morico II said he already ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, including an earlier report on observation of change of behavior of the attacker, with a rank of Police Senior Master Sergeant, a few hours before the attack.

“The CIDG is now conducting an investigation. The CIDG leadership assures the public that the Unit will conduct a steadfast investigation on the incident; and is not tolerating any infraction, demeanor, violation of laws and crime committed by any of its personnel,’ said Morico.

Initial investigation revealed that all the accused policemen were preparing for the scheduled Preliminary Investigation of their case when the stabbing occurred at around 7:30 a.m. at the CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit office.

The case was in relation to the missing P13 million from the cash evidence seized during a raid at the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Bagac, Bataan in October 2024.

The victim, also a police sergeant, had just entered the kitchen when the suspect policeman followed him and grabbed a kitchen knife.

The victim tried to subdue his attacker but the latter was able to stab him on the back.

Morico said the two personnel involved are among the six personnel under restrictive custody (PURC) in CIDG. They are also facing administrative charged in relation to the alleged theft of evidence .

He said the victim was taken to the PNP General Hospital for immediate medical attention. According to the attending physician, the victim is currently under observation due to blood loss and pending X-ray examination.

Morico said the CIDG is now preparing additional charges against the policeman who was arrested after the incident. (Aaron Recuenco)