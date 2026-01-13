Nxled Chameleons tap Sabete, Maraño for coming PVL season

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Nxled Chameleons have strengthened their lineup ahead of the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season by acquiring veteran players Aby Maraño, Djanel Cheng, Aduke Ogunsanya, Ranya Musang and Jonah Sabete.

The team announced the signings on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 13, with management expressing optimism that the additions will bolster the squad’s campaign.

Maraño, 33, came from the disbanded Chery Tiggo Crossovers, while Cheng and Sabete came from the Petro Gazz Angels, who took a leave of absence from the league.

Ogunsanya for her part, was released from the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Both middle blockers, Maraño and Ogunsanya are expected to strengthen the Chameleons’ defense as they team up with Krich Macaslang, while outside hitter Sabete brings added firepower and is set to join forces with team captain Chiara Permentilla and EJ Laure.

Cheng’s playmaking skills will also be put to the test as she takes on a key role for the team.

The Chameleons are seeking a breakthrough performance after only managing as far as finishing fifth place in last year’s PVL On Tour.

Among the key holdovers from the Etorre Guidetti-coached squad are team captain Chiara Permentilla, fourth overall pick Lyann de Guzman, EJ Laure, Jovelyn Fernandez, Lucille Almonte, Mayang Nuique, and Macaslang.