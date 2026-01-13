HeadlinesSportsVolleyball

Nxled Chameleons tap Sabete, Maraño for coming PVL season

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Aby Maraño (Nlex)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

 

The Nxled Chameleons have strengthened their lineup ahead of the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season by acquiring veteran players Aby Maraño, Djanel Cheng, Aduke Ogunsanya, Ranya Musang and Jonah Sabete.

The team announced the signings on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 13, with management expressing optimism that the additions will bolster the squad’s campaign.

Maraño, 33, came from the disbanded Chery Tiggo Crossovers, while Cheng and Sabete came from the Petro Gazz Angels, who took a leave of absence from the league.

Jonah Sabete (Nxled)

Ogunsanya for her part, was released from the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Both middle blockers, Maraño and Ogunsanya are expected to strengthen the Chameleons’ defense as they team up with Krich Macaslang, while outside hitter Sabete brings added firepower and is set to join forces with team captain Chiara Permentilla and EJ Laure.

Cheng’s playmaking skills will also be put to the test as she takes on a key role for the team.

The Chameleons are seeking a breakthrough performance after only managing as far as finishing fifth place in last year’s PVL On Tour.

Among the key holdovers from the Etorre Guidetti-coached squad are team captain Chiara Permentilla, fourth overall pick Lyann de Guzman, EJ Laure, Jovelyn Fernandez, Lucille Almonte, Mayang Nuique, and Macaslang.

Diallo is NBA dunk champion
Pinoy water polo team vies in Kuala Lumpur Open
LSGH faces Mapua in final
Korda says dog bite will keep her from defending her title in Aramco tournament
No Lenten break for drug war
Share This Article
Previous Article Police sarge in POGO raid case stabs co-accused at Camp Crame
Next Article Rob Deniel all set to conquer the Big Dome

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rob Deniel all set to conquer the Big Dome
Entertainment
Police sarge in POGO raid case stabs co-accused at Camp Crame
Headlines News
Play, pray, and pay it forward: Terrence Romeo and ABCVIP Alliance spread the love
Entertainment
North Cotabato netter thrilled to compete in PH Women’s Open
Headlines Sports Tennis