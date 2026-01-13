Play, pray, and pay it forward: Terrence Romeo and ABCVIP Alliance spread the love

The streets of Quiapo were alive with faith, devotion, and heart as ABCVIP Alliance stepped up during the 2026 Black Nazarene Traslacion, proving once again that compassion never goes out of style.

Amid the sea of devotees chanting “Viva Nazareno!”, the alliance quietly made a powerful impact—providing free water and food to thousands who joined one of the country’s biggest religious gatherings.

Serving more than 15,000 devotees throughout the Traslacion, it was a meaningful way to start the year—grounded in faith, unity, and genuine service.

Under the call “Viva Nazareno! A Heart for the Devotee,” the organization showed it was there not just to witness the celebration, but to stand side by side with the community.

Cheering this heartfelt initiative is none other than hardcourt heartthrob Terrence Romeo, who proudly represents ABCVIP Alliance as its Brand Ambassador.

The basketball star couldn’t help but applaud the group’s commitment to giving back not only during the Traslacion but also during the holidays and beyond.

“Christmas and the New Year remind us that true success is not measured only by victories, but by how we share with others. I am proud to be part of ABCVIP Alliance—an organization that not only brings joy, but truly has a heart for the community, especially for children, workers, and devotees who continue to strive every day,” Romeo shared.

On Christmas Day, while most people were celebrating at home, ABCVIP Alliance was out in Baclaran, spreading holiday cheer to hardworking vendors. Holiday gifts were distributed as a simple but heartfelt thank-you to those who continue to earn a living—even on Christmas and New Year—to support their families.

And because Christmas is best enjoyed with smiles and laughter, ABCVIP Alliance kept the giving going all throughout December with weekly gift-giving activities across Metro Manila, bringing joy and excitement to children.

From festive cheer to faith-filled service, ABCVIP Alliance continues to prove that it’s more than just an online casino alliance—it’s a community partner that shows up when it matters most.

Joining the movement are its partners ABC8, J8, PH8, U888, AP777, SH777, 777SH, and AQ777, all united by one mission: to give, to serve, and to care.