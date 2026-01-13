Energë Wellness, Just Show Up Club join hands to elevate health and wellness

MANILA, Philippines — Energë Wellness, a next-generation wellness and recovery brand, and Just Show Up Club, one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing movement-led run communities, has announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate holistic health, recovery, and community connection across the country. Under the partnership, Energë Wellness will serve as the Official Recovery Partner of Just Show Up Club, while Just Show Up Club will become the Official Run Community Partner of Energë Wellness.

At its core, the alliance is a full-funnel co-marketing collaboration—bringing together shared values, complementary expertise, and deeply engaged communities to create accessible, meaningful wellness experiences both on and off the mat, track, and road.

Beginning January 2026, the partnership will roll out a series of co-branded activations, community runs, wellness pop-ups, recovery experiences, and storytelling initiatives—designed to meet people where they are and encourage intentional movement, rest, and connection.

“This partnership is about redefining what wellness looks like in real life—not as something exclusive or intimidating, but as something communal, human, and deeply lived,” said JP Mallo, Co-Founder of Energë Wellness.

“Just Show Up Club embodies the power of simply showing up for yourself and for others. Together, we’re building spaces where recovery, movement, and meaning intersect.”

For Energë Wellness, the collaboration reinforces its mission to create modern recovery ecosystems that integrate science-backed modalities with intention-setting, mindfulness, and culture.

For Just Show Up Club, the partnership expands its ability to support runners and movers beyond the run—emphasizing rest, recovery, and long-term sustainability. “Movement without recovery is incomplete,” added Justyn Reyes, Co-Founder of Energë Wellness. “By aligning with Just Show Up Club, we’re not just supporting athletes—we’re supporting humans. This is about longevity, resilience, and building a lifestyle that honors both effort and rest.”

Founded on the belief that consistency and community are the catalysts for transformation, Just Show Up Club has grown into a movement that welcomes runners of all backgrounds and abilities.

The partnership with Energë Wellness formalizes a shared vision of wellness that is inclusive, intentional, and rooted in real connection.

“Just Show Up has always been about creating space—for movement, for belonging, and for personal growth,” said Ashley Cayuca, Founder of Just Show Up Club.

“Partnering with Energë Wellness allows us to deepen that commitment by reminding our community that showing up also means slowing down, recovering well, and taking care of the whole self.”

Beyond events and activations, the partnership will explore opportunities for deeper collaboration, including content creation, educational programming, and potential brick-and-mortar integrations—further extending the reach and impact of both brands.

Together, Energë Wellness and Just Show Up Club are setting a new standard for what it means to move with intention, recover with purpose, and build wellness—together.