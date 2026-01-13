2 nabbed for trying to bribe police over P20-M cigarette haul in Cebu

Police arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to bribe officers in exchange for the release of ₱20 million worth of undocumented cigarettes intercepted in Santander town, Cebu.

Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the incident stemmed from the interception of a truck carrying 200 boxes of undocumented cigarettes at a checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion, Santander, on Jan.10.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of the driver and a helper.

The following day, two men allegedly approached investigators and expressed willingness to pay in exchange for the release of the contraband. An entrapment was launched which resulted in their arrest.

“This only showed the dedication of our police personnel to resist any bribery. We are here to enforce the law and protect public resources, and these operations show that we follow through from seizure to accountability,” said Nartatez.

Seized from the two arrested suspects were P1 million cash, a spots utility vehicle, and smart phones.

They are now under the custody of the Regional Special Projects Unit 7 (RSPU7) for documentation, inquest proceedings, and filing of appropriate criminal charges.

Nartatez said the arrests and confiscations reflects a focus on intelligence-driven interventions and strict compliance with procedures. “It is not just about stopping smuggling. It is about closing every loophole that criminal syndicates try to exploit.”

The successful anti-smuggling operation was the latest of the series of operation that started in Batangas City where P1.1 billion of smuggled cigarettes were seized on Dec. 31. (Aaron Recuenco)