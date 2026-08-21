Nontshinga guns for repeat against Suganob in ‘Kumong Bol-anon 26’

CEBU CITY – Former world champion Sivenathi “The One” Nontshinga of South Africa will travel to Bohol to take on one of the fastest-rising Filipino boxers.

Nontshinga vowed to go home a winner.

Nontshinga expressed confidence of scoring a repeat when he and Boholano boxer Regie “Filipino Phenom” figures in a grudge rematch in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 26” on Sept. 12 at the Wisdom School-Bohol Gym in Tagbilaran City.

The two fighters clashed in 2023 in South Africa with Nontshinga scoring a unanimous decision win to wrest the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title.

Nontshinga would eventually lose the belt, and his bid to recapture it would start with this crucial duel with Suganob.

“The first fight showed me that I can beat him. The rematch is about proving I can do it again in his country, in front of his people, under completely different circumstances,” Nontshinga told reporters.

The rematch is a world title eliminator which means the winner will earn a shot at current IBF world junior flyweight Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

Nontshinga had the homecourt advantage in the first meeting. The table has been turned for their second meeting with the 28-year-old Suganob now fighting in front of his fellow Boholanos.

Nontshinga sees fighting away from home not a problem.

“I don’t need the crowd behind me,” he said.

“I’ve fought outside South Africa before. I won my first world title in Mexico. I went back to Mexico and reclaimed my world title. I’ve been in hostile territory before,” added Nontshinga, who has 14 wins, 11 by knockout, and two losses.

Suganob has not lost a fight since bowing to Nontshinga, racking up five straight wins that upped his record to 18W-1L, 7KOs.

Nontshinga vowed to end Suganob’s streak.

“I’m very confident — but I’m not overconfident. There’s a difference,” Nontshinga said. (Calvin D. Cordova)