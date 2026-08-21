Ninoy’s assassination remembered at NAIA rites

The 43rd anniversary of former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.’s assassination was commemorated Friday, Aug. 21, at the airport where he was killed, with rites recalling his sacrifice and its role in the fight for democracy.

National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chair Regalado Trota Jose Jr. offered flowers at the site where Aquino was gunned down on Aug. 21, 1983.

He was joined by representatives from the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission, Spirit of EDSA Foundation, Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation, Project Gunita, August Twenty-One Movement, Chino Roces Foundation, NAMSERV, and Earthsaver.

“This simple ceremony is a reminder of the sacrifice that helped awaken the nation to the struggle for democracy,” Jose said during the rites at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Aquino, a leading critic of then President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., was among the first opposition figures arrested after Martial Law was declared in September 1972.

He spent eight years in detention, staging a 40‑day hunger strike in 1975 to protest military court proceedings.

In 1980, after suffering a heart attack in prison, he was allowed to leave for medical treatment abroad.

Jose recalled that Aquino returned to the Philippines in 1983 despite threats to his life.

“His decision to come home showed his commitment to the Filipino people,” he said.

Aquino was shot dead upon arrival at the airport, an event that sparked calls for reform and drew millions to his funeral procession.

His death became a turning point that fueled the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Republic Act No. 9256 later declared August 21 as Ninoy Aquino Day, a special non‑working holiday.

Senator Bam Aquino also sent a wreath that was placed beside the monument earlier in the day.

“This annual commemoration ensures that the memory of Ninoy Aquino’s sacrifice continues to inspire future generations,” Jose added. (Martin Sadongdong)