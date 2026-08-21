Speed skater Fernandez bags second gold in Asian Open

By MARK REY MONTEJO
Keirsten Fernandez showcased excellent control and blazing speed en route to her second victory at the 2026 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in India Thursday, Aug. 20.
Following her historic first gold in the 1,000-meter event a few days ago, the 13-year-old Fernandez struck gold anew, this time in the Junior C Girls 777-meter class where she crossed the line in 1 minute and 19.989 seconds.
Australia’s Rachel Yi Lin Tan (1:20.749) took silver, while Indonesia’s Matsuri Kinasih and Hong Kong’s Jacey Yeung both posted 1:20.779 for bronze.
“Historic moments on the ice! Congratulations to the team for making history and inspiring Filipino short track speed skaters,” the Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) wrote on its social media post.
Last Wednesday, Fernandez carved out an unprecedented feat by giving the Philippines its first gold in the continental joust.
That very day, Zymone Zurbito delivered the country’s first medal with a bronze in the Boys’ 333M Junior F category.
Meanwhile, Xsandrie Guimba joined Fernandez and Zurbito on the podium after clinching the silver medal in the women’s 1000m category where she timed in 1 minute and 52.003 seconds.
Guimba, 23, settled for the bridesmaid finish just behind Thai Thanutchaya Chatthaisong (1:45.602) and ahead of Chinese Yuchen Liu (1:53.031), who bagged the gold and bronze, respectively.