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Loan collector killed in Rizal jeepney crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The passenger jeepney involved in the fatal crash in San Mateo, Rizal, sustained heavy damage to its front portion after hitting a cemetery fence. (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo MPS)

By TRIXEE ROSEL

A 43‑year‑old loan collector was killed after a passenger jeepney swerved into the opposite lane and slammed into her motorcycle in San Mateo, Rizal, Thursday night, Aug. 20.

CCTV footage taken shortly after 6 p.m. showed the jeepney veering into the opposite lane and hitting the victim along General Luna Avenue in Barangay Guitnang Bayan 1 as she was on her way home from work.

The vehicle then crashed into a cemetery fence, heavily damaging its front portion.

The victim suffered severe injuries, including a severed arm and crushed foot. She was rushed to a hospital but died several hours later.

Patrolman Raymond Montojo of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station said the 20‑year‑old driver was overtaking another vehicle when he allegedly lost control of the steering wheel and failed to return to his lane.

He was neither sleep‑deprived nor under the influence of alcohol, police added.

The driver was arrested on the spot and remains detained at the San Mateo MPS. He is set to face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The victim’s partner expressed grief and vowed to pursue justice in court

“Hon, wherever you are now, thank you very much for all your sacrifices for me and our child. What the driver did to my partner was not right, so we will settle this in court,” he said.

An appeal has also been made for financial assistance to help cover funeral expenses.

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