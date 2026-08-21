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Mom, 2 kids found dead inside car in Bulacan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The abandoned vehicle in Barangay Talacsan, San Rafael, Bulacan, where a mother and her two children were found dead. (Photo courtesy of San Rafael Police)

By FREDDIE VELEZ

A woman and her two young children were found dead inside a car in a remote vacant lot in Barangay Talacsan, San Rafael, Bulacan, on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20.

Police said they received a report at 2:11 p.m. from a concerned citizen about a suspicious silver vehicle abandoned in the area.

Authorities immediately responded and, upon checking the vehicle, were shocked to discover three bodies in the back of the multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

Police said the victims were residents of Baliwag City.

The father told investigators he last saw his family at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The mother was 31 years old, while the children were aged nine and four.

The Philippine National Police Forensic Group is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death.

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