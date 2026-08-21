Gilas Women stave off Senegal for winning exit in Olympic pre-qualifying

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team narrowly avoided a winless stint in the 2026 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament after fending off Senegal, 79-75, at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday, Aug. 21.

Vanessa de Jesus, Sophia Dignadice and Kacey Dela Rosa conspired in the Nationals’ strong effort in the middle quarters to create some separation before staving off a late rally from the Senegalese to exit the tournament on the high note.

De Jesus orchestrated the attack for Gilas with 16 points and eight assists while also draining a clutch three-pointer that kept the Nationals’ heads above the water, 72-67, following a late rally from Senegal

Dela Rosa, who also had a big trey to keep Senegal at bay, anchored the paint with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Dignadice was also a spark off the bench with 16 points while Jack Animam kept her double-digit scoring in the entire tournament after finishing with 14.

The Nationals finished the group stage at the third spot with a 1-2 record.

Gilas, however, could have advanced to the next round if only it was able to maintain its lead in the heartbreaking 58-61 defeat to Mexico in its first game. The Filipinas led by as many as 15 in that game but suffered a huge collapse in the final frame.

That was almost the case for Gilas even in the game against Senegal as the Nationals took a comfortable 61-50 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the game.

Gilas kept a 67-59 cushion midway through the fourth but Senegal threatened and cut the deficit to just two twice inside the last five minutes, only to get the door slammed at it by the timely triples from both De Jesus and Dela Rosa.