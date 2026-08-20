Faith healer, 84, stabbed dead in Negros home

By Glazyl Masculino

An 84‑year‑old faith healer was stabbed to death while sleeping beside his wife inside their house in Don Hermino Village, Barangay 1, E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Police identified the victim as “Bay,” also a pedicab driver.

Police Master Sgt. Henry Mangana III said two unidentified men wearing bonnets entered the couple’s home and attacked Bay with a knife while he and his 67‑year‑old wife were asleep.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at a hospital. His wife suffered minor injuries to her hand when she tried to intervene.

Investigators are looking into whether the attack was connected to Bay’s work as a faith healer or to personal grudges.

Mangana noted the victim had no police record.

Authorities said the assailants targeted only Bay.

Police have yet to identify the perpetrators, with limited information available as the victim’s wife, the lone witness, is mourning her husband’s death.