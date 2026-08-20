Senior nabbed in Bacolod butane raid

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a senior citizen after seizing several crates of butane canisters during a raid on his home in Barangay Estefania on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

NBI‑Bacolod executive officer William De Arca Jr. said operatives served a search warrant following reports from companies about the illegal refilling of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in butane canisters.

Inside the suspect’s residence, agents discovered numerous canisters of different brands along with devices used for refilling, including a room specifically set up for the operation.

Authorities also recovered a .45 caliber pistol with a magazine and eight rounds of ammunition during a separate search warrant for loose firearms.

Background checks revealed the suspect had prior offenses involving abuses against children and women, as well as grave threats.

He now faces charges for violating Republic Act 11592, or the LPG Industry Regulation Act, while affected companies may file separate complaints.

De Arca reminded the public to purchase butane canisters only from authorized outlets, warning that illegal refilling poses serious safety risks.

He also urged those engaged in such operations to stop, stressing that community safety is at stake.

This raid follows a similar crackdown by the Philippine National Police Maritime Group against illegal butane refilling in Kabankalan City earlier this month.