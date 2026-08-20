Probe launched in Manila teen riot

By Diann Calucin

A riot involving several minors erupted along Blumentritt Street corner Sto. Tomas Street in Manila on Tuesday, Aug. 18, prompting police intervention after a video of the disturbance went viral online.

Responding officers from the Sampaloc Police Station, led by station commander Lt. Col. Bryan B. Sagayadoro, rushed to the scene aboard a police motorcycle after being alerted to the commotion.

Upon arrival, they witnessed a group of minors engaged in a heated confrontation. The clash quickly broke up as the participants scattered in different directions upon noticing police presence.

Initial verification showed no injuries or property damage at the site, but authorities stressed that the incident disrupted public order in the area.

Two minors were later brought to Barangay 525 and turned over to the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) for intervention.

MPD District Director Brig. Gen. Arnold C. Santiago underscored the district’s commitment to swiftly addressing riots and similar disturbances, while ensuring that cases involving minors are handled in accordance with child-protection laws.

The MPD said its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the riot remains ongoing.