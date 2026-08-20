Americans shine with three-set wins by Paul, Pegula at Cincy Open

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula notched three-set victories Wednesday, Aug. 19, highlighting a big day for Americans at the Cincinnati Open.

Paul rallied from a set down to beat French Open champion and top seed Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, in a match delayed nearly 90 minutes by rain during the second set. He will face Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

Pegula outlasted Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, for her WTA Tour-leading 43rd win of 2026. It’s Pegula’s fourth quarterfinal appearance in Cincinnati.

Pegula will face fellow American Amanda Anisimova, who beat Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, 6-1, 6-4, on Wednesday.

Fourth-ranked Coco Gauff defeated Marie Bouzkova, 6-3, 6-2. Gauff had six-double faults but got past Bouzkova in 1 hour, 33 minutes. Gauff won the title in 2023.

Madison Keys became the fourth American woman to reach the quarterfinals with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Xiyu Wang. It’s the most American women to reach the quarterfinals in Cincinnati since 2004.

Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American man remaining in the tournament, beat Australian Christopher O’Connell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

American Brandon Nakashima beat Nuno Borges, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, making it back-to-back quarterfinal appearances.

Iga Swiatek beat France’s Diane Perry, 6-3, 6-3 to extend her winning streak to nine matches. Swiatek, the defending champion, will now face No. 2 Elena Rybakina, who’s yet to drop a set.

Marta Kostyuk rallied to defeat 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2, to avenge a loss to her in the semifinals at Roland Garros.

Cobolli rallied to defeat Rafael Jodar, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, to reach his first Cincinnati quarterfinal.

Thiago Tirante, who beat Novak Djokovic in the second round, became the first Argentine to reach the quarters in Cincinnati since Juan Martín del Potro in 2018 with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, win over Jakub Mensik.

American Frances Tiafoe and women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka played late Wednesday night with the schedule pushed back by rain.