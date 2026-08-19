Sports

Pinay speed skater Fernandez makes history

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Ice Skating Association Of India)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Keirsten Layne Fernandez etched her name in the annals of Philippine sports history after delivering the country’s first-ever gold medal in the 2026 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in India Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The 13-year-old Fernandez pulled off a stellar performance in the Junior C Girls category where she timed 1 minute and 44.307 seconds in besting Indonesia’s Matsuri Kinasih (1:44.636) and Hong Kong’s Jacey Annabelle Yeun (1:45.727).

The Filipina speed skater bagged the top honors, while Kinasih and Yeun took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the said division that was participated by multiple rising stars across Asia.

“A groundbreaking moment for Philippine speed skating as Keirsten Fernandez captures the Philippines’ first-ever GOLD medal at the Asian Open Short Track Trophy 2026 in the 1000M event!” the Philippine Skating Union – PHSU wrote on its social media post.

“Thank you for proving that Filipino talent belongs on the international stage. Congratulations, Keirsten! The nation is proud of you,” it added.

Meanwhile, Zymone Zurbito captured the Philippines’ first podium finish in the four-day meet by clinching the bronze in the 333M of the Junior F category.
Both Fernandez and Zurbito dug deep to earn their respective medals in the final after hurdling the qualifying time during the heats.

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